‘Not a kidnapping’: Jackson police address alleged incident Sunday night

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, we began receiving reports from Tipsters about an alleged kidnapping incident in Jackson.

A Facebook post claimed a female was picked up in a white van near south Jackson and was able to later exit the vehicle near downtown.

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department for more information regarding the incident.

According to JPD, they are investigating the situation which they call “suspicious,” however, it is not being classified as a kidnapping.

Police did not confirm any of the details of the incident, and say that it is still under investigation at this time.

