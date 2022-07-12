Prime Day deals return with two day event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back from July 12 to July 13, but only for Prime members.

The two-day shopping event features millions of deals, with the biggest discounts of the year on electronics, home goods, fitness equipment and fashion.

“Customers are going to be able to discover millions of deals across the 48 hours of Prime Day. They just need to head to amazon.com/primeday. They’re going to find deals across electronics, sports, toys, fashion beauty, basically anything you can imagine on some of the brands they know and love,” said Saige Kolpack, an Amazon spokesperson.

You can also help small businesses through Prime Day.

“We’ve created the small business batch. So while customers are shopping, if they notice that badge, they can know that product is coming from a small business. And we’ve actually worked with a couple of celebrities to curate some of their favorite small business products,” Kolpack said.

All deals are for Prime members. However, there is an opportunity right now to sign up for a 30-day free trial.

“If you’re excited about a specific product, I would recommend throwing it in your cart or adding it to your wish list or saving it for later. And if you have Amazon Alexa, she will alert you when the deal goes live so you don’t miss. And I’d also recommend checking on the app as much as possible because deals are going to be uploading across the 48 hours,” Kolpack said.

Another great option would be to head in store. For the nearest location to you, go to amazon.com/stores.

