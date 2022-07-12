Sarah Willadine Culver Kee, age 85, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late Ray Jackson Kee, died Saturday evening, July 9, 2022 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville, Tennessee.

Sarah was born March 8, 1937 in Macon, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Jesse Culver and Nadine Chambers Culver, where they were farmers in the area. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was a longtime faithful member of Oakland First Baptist Church. She served well in many capacities including cleaning the church for 38 years. Sarah loved her Sunday School class!

Mrs. Kee enjoyed her family. This included planning Sunday dinners; holidays, especially Easter with all the extended family. She enjoyed reading and sharing books. Sunday afternoons included playing games such as Scrabble, Dominoes and Rummy with anyone who would play. Church members along with family always requested her famous chicken and dressing as well as her delicious roast beef and gravy. Sarah loved her beloved dog, Nikki, her Memphis Tigers and going on cruises with family.

Mrs. Kee is survived by three daughters, Sandra Hill (Lee) of Williston, TN, Patsy Nuchols (Larry) of Collierville, TN and Cathy Waxler of Somerville, TN; her son, David Kee (Sandy) of Marion, AR; two brothers, Jerry Culver (Sue) of Somerville, TN and James Culver (Kathy) of Burlington, WA; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Timothy Kee; two sisters, Betty Ann Hill and Irene Glasscock; three brothers, Harold “Buddy” Culver, Neal Culver and Ray Franklin Culver; and her great-grandson, Luke Taylor.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Kee will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Oakland First Baptist Church. The officiating ministers will be Dr. Jason Moore, pastor of Camden First Baptist Church and Bro. Josh Escue, pastor of Oakland First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Kee will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Oakland First Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Eric Kee, Zach Kee, Jacob Kee, Mitchell Nuchols, Kenny Taylor, Adam Pollich, Jake Seamon and Mark Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny R. Hill and Tony Looney.

The family requests that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 850 Poplar Avenue, Building 2, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.