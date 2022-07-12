Traffic Coordinator – WCCB / Charlotte, NC
WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual. Position is located in the Charlotte, NC office.
The Traffic duties include:
*Edit daily program logs for three broadcast television stations
*Maximize commercial inventory
*Enter material instructions as a back-up to others in the department
*Enter commercial orders as needed
*Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or material information
*General traffic functions such as log program changes and inventory management
*Any task deemed necessary by management
Candidate must possess these skills:
*Meet immediate deadlines
*Prioritize and manage multiple tasks
*Attention to detail
*Handle stressful situations professionally
*Great communication skills
*Ability to work independently
*Can make confident decisions
Previous Traffic experience preferred.
Previous WideOrbit experience preferred.
Please send resume to lmauney@wccbcharlotte.com.
Lou Mauney, Traffic Manager
WCCB-TV, Charlotte
No phone calls please. EOE