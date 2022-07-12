World War II veteran reaches 100th birthday in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A World War II veteran is celebrating another trip around the sun.

Bill Hatcher is marking his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

After his days in war, Hatcher returned to Greenfield where he became a beloved Sunday school teacher, carpenter, and faithful church member at First Baptist Church of Greenfield.

Family and friends honored Hatcher as he shared some memorable moments from his journey.

“Yeah I went to Australia and came back through Japan in World War II. I was over there for three years, and when I got back to Japan and the island up there, it was about two days after they dropped them big bombs up there,” Hatcher said.

Those closest to him say that he was on a nearby ship when Japan surrendered in 1945.

Community members say Hatcher is what Greenfield is all about.

They add he’s helped many people in the community and has been a great asset in their lives. A Bible even event lists all the students that have come into his life.

