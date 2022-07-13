Doctor recommends vaccine booster ahead of new school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The school year is just around the corner, and one physician says it might be time again to get vaccinated.

Dr. Christopher Scuderi, a family physician, says this is a great time for parents to choose options of immunization and to get their child vaccinated.

Over the past 20 years, childhood immunizations have saved the lives of 37 million children around the world.

It’s an important step you can take to prevent illness and to help prepare your child for success this school year.

“The Moderna vaccine is a two dose vaccine that’s given four weeks apart to our children six months or five-years-old. The Pfizer vaccine is a three dose vaccine that’s given to our children six months to four-years-old with the Pfizer vaccine. It is spread apart. There’s an initial vaccine three weeks later. Second vaccine. And then eight weeks later, a third vaccine,” Scuderi said.

Scuderi says kids should be healthy in school, participating in school sports, and making friends.

You can make an appointment with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department by calling (731)423-3020.

You can also find an immunization schedule for those under 18-years-old here.

