Google Maps features show gas prices, eco-friendly routes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Summer vacations continue, but how can you properly celebrate with these high prices?

Alex Joseph, with Google, says Google Maps can help you compare and find the cheapest prices.

“There’s a gas icon at the top of the app. And if you click on that, you’ll see nearby gas stations. But what you’ll also see is the price per gallon at those gas stations so you can easily compare amongst the gas stations around you,” Joseph said.

Plus you can find the most fuel efficient route as well.

“A fuel efficient route usually adds about one to two minutes to your time with your trip, but can save five or 10% on gas, which with gas prices where they are right now is the equivalent of 20 to 30% per gallon,” Joseph said.

You will see a little green leaf next to the eco-friendly route.

“Maps is not just for use in the car. We also have robust information about rapid transportation, mass transit. We’re seeing a real big increase in interest in bike shares in a lot of major cities. They’re kind of being rolled out across the country and Google Maps is ready for that,” Joseph said.

The app knows how many bikes are available and how many spaces are available for you to dock the bike at your destination.

Google data is updated every 24 hours so you can be sure that the app is making informed decisions.

