HCMC clinics hosting drive-thru pop-ups

PARIS, Tenn. — Two Henry County Medical Center clinics are drive-thru pop-ups.

The pop-ups are being held to give out free COVID-19 related items, including rapid at-home test kits, N95 masks, and even items for back to school time.

Both events are being held on July 15, with one at Paris Pediatrics from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and another from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eagle Creek Clinic.

Both have something unique, with Bella the Bee visiting Paris Pediatrics and Eagle Creek Clinic offering free lunch.

