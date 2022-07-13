History of barbecue on display in Gibson County

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The history of an American favorite is now on display.





Located inside Humboldt City Hall is a new exhibit on the history of West Tennessee barbecue.

The exhibit includes the origin of barbecue, as well as local figures in West Tennessee that have made the dish a regional favorite.

Through pictures and stories, attendees can follow the lineage of West Tennessee barbecue. Curator Tony Kail says for those that love barbecue, this is a must-see exhibit.

“We really just wanted to show appreciation and document, present this deep cultural heritage that we have here in West Tennessee,” Kail said.

The exhibits times will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in Humboldt City Hall.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.