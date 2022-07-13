John Thomas “Jack” Burton, age 80, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and husband of Evelyn Shaw Burton, departed this life Monday morning, July 11, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jack was born March 11, 1942 in Macon, Tennessee, the son of the late William Howard Burton and Mary Elizabeth Miller Burton. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1961 and worked for the “Laray Ranch” just out of high school. He joined the United States Army and was stationed in Seattle, Washington. Jack was later honorably discharged in 1970 as a disabled soldier and returned home.

Jack later worked at the Carrier Corporation in Collierville for several years and then started his career for the State of Tennessee as a guard at Fort Pillow and at Mark Luttrell Center in Memphis. His interest in corrections grew and he joined the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department as a Lieutenant Deputy Jailer. This was his calling and he was very sincere in helping troubled inmates to better themselves. Jack was employed for 23 years with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department before his retirement in 2005.

Mr. Burton was a resident of Bartlett, Tennessee since 1982 and was a member of the Shriner’s, the Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite. He was an outdoorsman whose hobbies were hunting, fishing and nature. His true love was his family, friends and his horses. He never met a stranger and was always outgoing and friendly.

Mr. Burton is survived by his wife of 40 years, Evelyn Burton of Bartlett, TN; two daughters, Jacqueline Yvonne Reece of Brighton, TN and Beth Hill of Bartlett, TN; two sisters, Ruby Garrington of Somerville, TN and Peggy Garner of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren, Zachary McKell, Landon McKell, Tyler Hill and Brooke Hill; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob Hill and Autumn Hill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary “Lulu” Garey and Sherri D. Brown; two sisters, Aileen Starnes and Angie Turnage; and four brothers, Morris Burton, Gene Burton, Ray Burton and Howard Burton.

Funeral Services for Mr. Burton will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Chris Eaves officiating. Interment will follow in the Macon Cemetery in the Macon Community. A visitation for Mr. Burton will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Landon McKell, Zachary McKell, Tyler Hill, Billy Burton, Lance Burton and Rusty Garrington. Honorary pallbearers will include Parrish Hines.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Macon Cemetery Association, c/o Brenda Paradise, 10565 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.