Rain South of I-40 Last Night, Another Chance this Weekend

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for July 13th:

Many areas south of I-40 picked up some well needed rain last night and this morning. We didn’t see any at all in Madison, Gibson, Crockett and Carroll counties unfortunately. The front did decrease the humidity across the entire region though. Our next chance for rain will be showing up this weekend. We will talk more about what you can expect this weekend as far as rain chances and the rest of your forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

The lower humidity will make for a pleasant night in West Tennessee for Wednesday. Clear skies are expected and lows will dip into the upper 60s for Wednesday night. The winds will come out of the northeast most of the night and rain showers are not expected.

THURSDAY:

The winds will shift to the east on Thursday, and that will keep the humidity and temperature down just a bit. Highs will still reach the low to mid 90s but it will not feel that hot due to the lower dew point. Mostly sunny skies are expected and overall, it should be a very pleasant day. Thursday night lows will again fall into the upper 60s. Rain showers are not expected on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

The mild weather will continue on Friday due to the easterly breeze. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than on Thursday from the potential of some southeast winds into the evening hours. The humidity may increase some but overall it will not a bad day at all. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows will dip down to around 70°. Rain chances look very slim for Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks to have a little bit of something for everybody this go around. Saturday looks to be a mostly dry and hot day with highs in the mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for most of the day on Saturday and some more clouds and even a few chances for showers and storms will return to West Tennessee though on Sunday. Sunday will also reach the mid 90s before the showers try to move on in. Lows this weekend will start around 70° and it will not be overly humid for Mid South summer standards.

NEXT WEEK:

Low 90s are expected for the beginning of the work week before mid to upper 90s will return into the middle of the week. Partly cloudy skies in general will linger over the skies for Monday through Wednesday. Some showers are expected to linger into the day on Monday along a stalled out system that should move out on Tuesday. Shower chances look low on Tuesday but will increase again on Wednesday as another system will approach the Mid South. The winds will stay out of the southwest for the first half of the week keeping the humidity up for most of the week as well unfortunately.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more upper 90s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

