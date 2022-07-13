Summer fun, resources brought to Jackson park

“We want to show that we care, we want to spread the love, let them know that there are plenty of resources available. We have all types of vendors here that are here to support us and our community as well,” said Mark Reid, the Executive Director of the Jackson Housing Authority.

The Jackson Housing Authority, along with several organizations in the city, set up shop to share resource opportunities ranging from employment to health.

“It’s all about education, job opportunities, and your health today. Those three things help us promote mobility for our residents and connecting them with services that we at Jackson Housing Authority are not able to render, but through the partnerships made throughout the City of Jackson,” said Dominique Baker, the Lincoln Courts property manager.

Residents say coming to the event was worth it.

“I need that kind of information because I am looking for a job. I put my name down. I am looking for a job. For me, it was worth coming to. That can help me and my family,” said Tracey Provis, who lives in Lincoln Courts.

“It is a great opportunity for you to get a job. They have vendors for your kids for them to go back to school and help them out, pencil, paper. To just come out and have a good time and enjoy yourself,” Shatara Williams, who lives in Lincoln Courts.

Provis says along with helpful resources, it was good to get the community together.

“Bring the community together. You see how many people that showed up. This is good right here,” Provis said.

JHA also gave away cash prize drawings every 30 minutes. Anyone who visited each booth was entered into a $50 cash prize drawing.

