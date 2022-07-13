Volunteers needed for popup health care clinic

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Volunteers are needed to help a nonprofit in late September and early October.

According to a news release, Remote Area Medical is looking for people willing to help with its clinic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

The clinic is meant to provide attendees with dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions and dental X-rays.

Meanwhile, the task of volunteers will include setup, helping patients through the process, helping with parking and more.

The clinic is being held at the National Guard Armory at 753 East Main Street in Henderson.

You can sign up online or by calling (865) 579-1530.

You can read the full news release here.