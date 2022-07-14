Jackson-Madison School board hosts monthly board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–The meeting was short, however there were a few key items on the agenda for the Jackson-Madison County School Board.

The American Classical Charter Application was presented by Hillsdale College to the school board back in January.

In the first round of the approval process, they didn’t meet the standards for the state’s guideline. so the board denied it.

After the second approval process, the board still found that the application guidelines were not met, so Thursday evening the board voted to deny that second approval.

Along with the denying approval, the board voted to repute some negative comments that they say Hillsdale College’s president made concerning teachers.

“Several of the comments she made not only against teachers period some discriminatory comments about affirmative action those type of things we put those out in letter forum in the resolution and we will publish that publicly,” says Jackson Madison School Board Chair, Pete Johnson.

The next board meeting for the school system will be in August.