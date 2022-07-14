Locals celebrate images giving new look into the universe

The University of Memphis Lambuth and the Jackson-Madison County Public Library are two of many spaces across the nation celebrating the release of scientific images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

A public community event gave children and adults the opportunity to learn more about the latest scientific milestone.

Coordinators showcased the spectacular imagery that reaches further into the cosmos than the Hubble Space Telescope could accomplish before.

“The James Webb Telescope views the universe in mainly infrared. You can think of it kind of like if you’re wearing night vision goggles, you’re seeing heat and that’s what James Webb is looking for,” said Hollie Wood, the Coordinator of the M.D. Anderson Planetarium at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

Thanks to new technology, many stars, star formations, and cosmic cliffs are now visible.

Scientists say with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, this is just the beginning of more to discover.

