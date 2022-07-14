Roundtable discussion held on electric vehicles in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of energy professionals discussed how the Volunteer State is leading the way for revolutionary driving.

The Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council hosted a virtual, statewide Automotive Innovation Roundtable on Thursday.

Speakers included a panel of statewide industry experts and scholars discussing Tennessee’s transportation electrification and mobility that make the state a hub for automotive innovation in manufacturing electric vehicles.

“This transition from the internal combustion engine vehicle to the electric vehicle is something that is literally unfolding right before our eyes and right inside our state,” said Ryan Stanton, the Senior Project Manager of EV Evolution for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“We’ve partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to build out what we’re calling the ‘Fast-Charge Tennessee Network,'” said Alexa Voytek, the Energy Programs Administrator for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “To support the build out of fast-chargers every 50 miles on some of our primary and secondary roadways throughout the state.”

The state’s efforts to lead the country in EV production included Ford investing billions to build Blue Oval City here in West Tennessee for the next generation of electric F-series trucks.

Watch the full roundtable below:

You can read more about transportation electrification in the state here.

You can find more news from across the state here.