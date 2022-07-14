Three West Tennessee counties gear up for early voting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–At the Madison County Agricultural Complex auditorium, the countdown to August general election is about to begin and voters are anticipating a big election.

“Some of the big races would be the mayor… and some of the county commission races I think is going to be pretty hot in District 2. I think that’ll be a pretty hot district for the county commission races,” says Madison County Election Commission Administrator, Lori Lott.

A.J. Massey and Fren’Cherry Miller will square off in the county’s mayoral race. Another big contest is the race for Madison County Sheriff. Retired Jackson police chief Julian Wiser and Marc Byrum, a 25-year veteran of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are running against each other. In this election, the voters are going to have to select between three different ballots.

“You will get the county general ballot within those two ballots. If you don’t want to vote for the party line, you can just choose the county general so you’ll have three choices when you walk in,” Lott says.

As with Madison County, in Gibson County there is the mayoral race with three candidates. Along with a contest for circuit court judge.

“We have the Republican nominee, Nelson Cunningham, we have the Democratic nominee Tammie Floyd Wade and we have our incumbent who is running as an Independent Tom Witherspoon. We also have Circuit Court Judge position which is a three-county jurisdiction. The Republican nominee is Jeff Mueller and he is running against the incumbent who is Clayburn Peeples who is an Independent,” says Gibson County Election Commission Administrator Emily Brown.

In Hardin County, there are commission races which have some big anticipation, specifically in Districts 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10.

“Hardin County has a few contested elections. Some of our bigger ones road superintendent and county clerk we also have six contested county commission races,” says Jeanette Cronise.

Remember before heading to the polls make sure you bring your state or federally issued photo ID. Without it you won’t be able to cast your ballot.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for continuing coverage of more counties as they gear up for the August general election.