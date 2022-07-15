Early voting begins, letting people skip the long lines

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the first day of early voting, and it was seemingly a slow day at the polls Friday.

But for some voters they say that’s the best part.



















“I vote early all the time. This not the first time. Every time we have an election, I vote early because I get in and try to get out from the crowd, you know, and the rush at the end,” said early voter Luther T. Mercer Sr.

Mercer says the process voting Friday was quick and easy with the Madison County Election Commission’s new voting machines.

“Excellent. It was great. Went right through. Those new machines is great. Touch tone, go down the line, punch and you good to go,” he said.

Mercer says he feels all elections are just as important as this one, but he especially hopes to see growth through this election.

“Turn this situation, this county around. Move it forward. It’s the 21st century and we need to work together, Republicans, Democrats, independents and all. That’s why it’s important. I hope we get a group of people on there that want to see the county grow and move forward in the 21st century, rather than let it stag like it has been in the past years,” Mercer said.

Mercer says he hopes he can encourage others to come out to vote. And if you aren’t registered, register for future elections and vote in every one after that.

“As far as the Blacks go, we had people die, fight for this opportunity to do this. That’s the only way we can get things done, that we want to do. You know, if we don’t vote, we don’t get to complain about it. You know, just go along with the norm, but if we come out, we have plans to change the situation that’s going on right now,” Mercer said.

If you missed the first day of voting, you have until July 30. Monday through Friday voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

