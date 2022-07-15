Hot on Saturday, Rain Showers Likely Late Sunday into Monday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for July 15th:

The heat is going to be increasing into the day on Saturday as southerly winds will increase the humidity across West Tennessee. Rain chances will increase as the day goes on Sunday and chances look quite high for rain Sunday night into the day on Monday. Severe weather is NOT likely, but expect some storms. Highs next week could back up near 100° unfortunately. We will have a lot more details on your rain chances and next week’s probably heat wave coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The mild weather will continue Friday night due to a weak southeast breeze. The humidity may increase some overnight, but overall it will not a bad night at all. Partly cloudy skies can be expected off and on into the morning hours. Overnight lows will dip down to around 70°. Rain chances look very slim for Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks to have a little bit of something for everybody this go around. Saturday looks to be a mostly dry and hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will be a bit higher due to the winds shifting to more out of the southwest into the afternoon. It will feel 100° to 105° in the afternoon and evening hours. Mostly sunny skies will stick around on Saturday and some more clouds and several chances for showers and storms will return to West Tennessee on Sunday. Chances for showers will increase as the day goes on and late Sunday night rain appears to be likely across the Mid South. Sunday will also reach the low to mid 90s before the showers try to move on in. Lows this weekend will dip down into the low to mid 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and storms are expected to hang around during the first half of the day on Monday. Some locations could see over an inch of rain before the system clears late Monday evening. Plenty of clouds are expected on Monday with some clearing late in the day. The winds will stay out of the southwest for most of the day on Monday. Partly cloudy skies in general will linger over the skies for Monday night through Wednesday. Low 90s are expected for the beginning of the work week before mid to upper 90s will return into the middle of the week. Tuesday looks to be a mostly day dry and a few showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday.

LATE NEXT WEEK:

The winds will stay out of the southwest for most of the week keeping the humidity up for the majority of the week as well unfortunately. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100° for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances appear to be low for the back half of the week but a couple heat and humidity driven shower or pulse storms could develop into the afternoon and evening hours. Mostly sunny skies will dominate over the skies for both Thursday and Friday. The heat index is likely to be over 105° at times and heat advisories or excessive heat warnings will likely be issued, but that all depends on the dew point and humidity.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more upper 90s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13