Jackson-Madison County Library’s MakerSpace gets upgrade

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library’s MakerSpace has been revamped and remodeled!

Jackson-Madison County Library’s Maker Space gets upgrade (1)

Jackson-Madison County Library’s Maker Space gets upgrade (2)

An open house walk-through was held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in downtown Jackson.

The introduction to the newly designed work space featured a green screen demo, 3D printer demo, maker crafts, button making, robots, LEGOS and much more.

The space acts as a technology and crafting hub for individuals and businesses.

“So MakerSpaces are becoming really popular in libraries, and they’re very important for teaching people hands-on skills when it comes to making. And they’ll learn about the technology and the tools that they might not have been able to access before,” said Shayne Plunk, the Adult Services Librarian at Jackson-Madison County Library.

Open space hours will be Tuesday and Saturday afternoons.

Guests can also make an appointment to use the space with MakerSpace Manager Kasie Smith at jmcmakerspace@gmail.com.

Find more local news here.