Jackson’s Recovery Court marks 20th anniversary with luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Recovery Court celebrated a 20 year anniversary with a special event.

On Thursday, they held an Appreciation Luncheon to honor graduates, current participants, and collaborating agencies and individuals.

Recovery Court staff honored Judge Blake Anderson for his years of service, and Corneila Tiller, aka Ms. Happy, was presented with an award for her 20 years of service.

She was also given a proclamation from Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

“Recovery Court really gave me an opportunity to change all that. I went through dozens of programs and none of them ever worked for me. I don’t know. So much that I wasn’t ready as it just wasn’t the right program for me,” said Austin Blankenship, a participant in Recovery Court.

The mission of the City of Jackson Recovery Court is to enhance public safety by providing treatment, supervision, and structure to justice involved individuals who have a substance use disorder.

Through the use of supervised treatment and innovative-intensive case management, the goal is to return law-abiding citizens to the community and close the “revolving door” of the criminal justice system.

The luncheon was held at the Jackson Country Club with U.S Marshal Tyreece Miller as a keynote speaker.

