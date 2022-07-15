McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Where the Crawdad Sings

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Sony Pictures’s Where the Crawdad Sings.

Abandoned as a girl, Kya raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina.

For years, rumors of the marsh girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community.

Drawn to two young men from town, she opens herself to a new and startling world. However, when one of them is found dead, Kya immediately becomes the main suspect.

As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal many secrets.

The movie is available exclusively in theaters.

Eli’s next movie will be Nope.

