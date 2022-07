Ep. 2 • Patriot Butt Run • 05-14-22

Come along for the ride, as In Good Company visits Bumpus HD of Jackson’s Patriot Butt Run (it’s not what you think). The Patriot Butt Run was hosted by Bumpus Harley Davidson at their HQ on Carriage House Drive on May 14, 2022. Hosted by Lou Harper.