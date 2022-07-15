Soul Collective prepares to open their doors to the community

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Soul Collective program focuses on elevating the arts, culture and knowledge of black business.

“We have six people who have been a part of our incubator that we started back in January and will be housed right here in the historic Jackson station, which is a 115 year old train depot. So we’re super excited not only to partner with The Co, but with the city of Jackson to repurpose this, to not only bring life to East Jackson but to really elevate the black community,” says Soul Collective program director, Trunetta Atwater.

The collective moved into the train station last year. On Saturday, they’ll be opening their doors to show the public what they offer for their Royal Reclamation event.

“We will have the Soul Market, which is a combination of the incubator as well as other vendors throughout the city who are typically doing markets on the weekends. We want to be able to give them a space so they can come into different areas and be targeted to a different audience,” says Atwater.

The Soul Market is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can check out different vendors as well as a selfie museum. The Royal Reclamation ceremony will follow at 5 p.m. and a Sunset Picnic at 6 p.m.

“This specific ceremony we are really reclaiming our time as a culture in the city of Jackson. We’re celebrating 200 years of being a city and one thing we don’t focus on; how much black culture and black people helped build this city so (Saturday) what we’re celebrating is that culture,” Atwater says.

After a year of preparation the collective is excited to showcase the different opportunities they have to offer.

“I hope that this work is not in vain. I hope that it brings light to both the good and the bad of what we are dealing with in our culture and among just everyone in our city,” says Atwater.

The Royal Reclamation event is free and open to the public. There are already an expected 250 people registered. The event will take place at the former N.C. & St. Louis depot and railroad museum building located at 580 South Royal Street.