Coffee shop offers residents a bigger place to sip

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local residents get a taste of a new location.

If you need a place to grab a cup of joe and want to support a local business. One coffee shop has relocated to a bigger location, in downtown Jackson.

Turntable Coffee was once located in the LOCAL, which is a space for micro businesses to test out their business on a smaller scale, compared to a bigger space.







“We were at the LOCAL for about 15 months and so those leases run about two years, and so it was time for us to move into a more permanent space. And we saw the need of an independent coffee shop in Jackson, where people can come together and not just have good coffee, good food, but have a space to curate a good community,” said Becca Creasy, Baker/marketing, Turntable Coffee.

The new building is located on 300 East Main, in downtown. Not only can you get coffee, you can buy books and records. As all three shops at the LOCAL came together in one building.

“Turntable moved over to this building and it’s a lot of space and Light Trap Books was also at the LOCAL, so she was looking for somewhere else to go and so it just made sense to partner together,” Creasy said.

The shop will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

“With the move, we have expanded our business to doing all of the baked goods in house, so we’ll rotate the menu annually. So, at the time this menu will run through the summer and then we’ll switch it up in the fall with the coffee menu, and so you’ll have food and drinks with locally and regionally sourced ingredients when we can,” Creasy said.

Now that Turntable Coffee has a permanent place to stay, the LOCAL is going to welcome three new micro business to the space.

“The LOCAL was a really great opportunity to really incubate the business and gain a customer following and really perfect the craft. When we felt like we were ready to move on, we could move on and know that we were going to be successful in this new larger space,” Creasy said.

If you want to try some of this summer’s coffee flavors you can order online for pickup or visit them in store.

You can find Turntable Coffee at 300 East Main St. in downtown Jackson, or visit their Facebook at www.facebook.com/turntablecoffeecounter.