Jane Wright Hill
|Name: City & State
|
Jane Wright Hill of Henry, TN
|Age:
|90
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, July 14, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|Henry Church of Christ
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Roger Graham
|Place of Burial:
|Palestine Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at McEvoy Funeral Home; after 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|December 17, 1931 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Joe Hill, Chuck Hill, Jim Hill, Adam Hill, Travis Hill, Brandon Parker, Gavin Gordon, and Cody Powell
|Both Parents Names:
|Charles Newton Wright and Eugenia Jones “Miss Tad” Wright, both prec.
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Jim Porter Hill, Married: October 24, 1954; Preceded: July 19, 2003
|Daughters: City/State
|Lisa Hill of Henry, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Chad Hill of Mt. Juliet, TN
Daughter-in-law: Patricia Hill, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Sarah Hill, Charles Hill, James Hill, Brandon Parker, Carey Parker and Genny O’Dell, survive
Kathryn Elizabeth Hill, preceded
|Great Grandchildren:
|Sixteen
|Sisters: City/State
|Nancy Wright, preceded
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Hill was a longtime and active member of Henry Church of Christ. She was a 1954 graduate of UT Memphis with a BS degree in nursing; retiring as an RN in 1983 with St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan. Mrs. Hill was also a Scouting Den mother and Sunday School teacher. Jane was a loving mother, devoted daughter who took care of both her parents and other family members.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Palestine Cemetery Fund, c/o: Betty Carter, 3245 Gate 3 Rd., Paris, TN 38242