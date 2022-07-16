Jane Wright Hill

Personal Information:

Mrs. Hill was a longtime and active member of Henry Church of Christ. She was a 1954 graduate of UT Memphis with a BS degree in nursing; retiring as an RN in 1983 with St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan. Mrs. Hill was also a Scouting Den mother and Sunday School teacher. Jane was a loving mother, devoted daughter who took care of both her parents and other family members. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Palestine Cemetery Fund, c/o: Betty Carter, 3245 Gate 3 Rd., Paris, TN 38242