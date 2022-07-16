Jane Wright Hill

Jane Wright Hill of Henry, TN
Age: 90
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Thursday, July 14, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 
Place of Funeral: Henry Church of Christ
Minister/Celebrant: Roger Graham
Place of Burial: Palestine Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at McEvoy Funeral Home; after 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church.
Date/Place of Birth: December 17, 1931 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Joe Hill, Chuck Hill, Jim Hill, Adam Hill, Travis Hill, Brandon Parker, Gavin Gordon, and Cody Powell
Both Parents Names:  Charles Newton Wright and Eugenia Jones “Miss Tad” Wright, both prec. 
Spouse: Date of Marriage Jim Porter Hill, Married: October 24, 1954; Preceded: July 19, 2003
Daughters: City/State Lisa Hill of Henry, TN
Sons: City/State Chad Hill of Mt. Juliet, TN

Daughter-in-law: Patricia Hill, preceded
Grandchildren: Sarah Hill, Charles Hill, James Hill, Brandon Parker, Carey Parker and Genny O’Dell, survive

Kathryn Elizabeth Hill, preceded
Great Grandchildren: Sixteen
Sisters: City/State Nancy Wright, preceded
Personal Information: Mrs. Hill was a longtime and active member of Henry Church of Christ. She was a 1954 graduate of UT Memphis with a BS degree in nursing; retiring as an RN in 1983 with St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan. Mrs. Hill was also a Scouting Den mother and Sunday School teacher. Jane was a loving mother, devoted daughter who took care of both her parents and other family members.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Palestine Cemetery Fund, c/o: Betty Carter, 3245 Gate 3 Rd., Paris, TN 38242

 

