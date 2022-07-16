Quilla Oliver Tapp Hightower, age 104, of Stanton, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2:30 PM, at the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton, TN. Visitation for Mrs. Hightower will be on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM at the Brownsville Funeral Home Chapel.

Quilla Tapp Hightower was born on September 15, 1917, in MS to Thomas Oliver Tapp and Sarrah Hodum Tapp. She was a homemaker all her life. She truly lived a long and meaningful life. She was a member of Keeling Baptist Church in Stanton. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, yardwork, supporting her church and spending time with her precious family.

She is survived by one son, Tommy Hightower (Shirley) of Memphis, TN; one daughter, Regina Campbell of Braden, TN; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren, Susan Sprague, Todd Campbell, and Sarah Proctor; six great-grandchildren, Amiee, Kalynn, Drew, Corey, Beau, and Paige; ten great great-grandchildren, Gracynn, Hadley, Sawyer, Reid, Darby, Andy, Peyton, Ledger, Atlas, Mabry and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clarence Julian Hightower; her parents, Thomas Oliver Tapp and Sarrah Hodum Tapp; one grandchild, Andy Hightower; four brothers, Jim Tapp, Cleo Tapp, Thomas L. Tapp, and J.P. Tapp; four sisters, Verna Holley, Modena Robertson, Ruby Tapp, and Berniece Davis; one son-in-law, Bobby Joe Campbell.

Pallbearers for the service will be Corey Sprague, Beau Sprague, Drew Hightower, C.J. Smalley, Clay Banks, and Tyler Browning.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Keeling Baptist Church, 16675 Hwy 70 West, Stanton, TN 38069. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.