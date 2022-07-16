TDOT announces upcoming road closures

JACKSON, Tenn. — Upcoming road closures announced.

TDOT has announced upcoming closures for road construction projects in Jackson, Madison County and surrounding areas.

Starting tomorrow, Sunday, July 17 through Tuesday, July 19 from 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m., travelers can expect delays due to ramp closures at Exit 79 east and westbound to the “On” and “Off” ramps for Phase 1 gore reconstruction work.

The work will be conducted weather permitting and planned back-up dates are Wednesday, July 20 – Tuesday, July 26 from 7:00 p.m – 6:00 a.m.

TDOT also announced other closures planned for later this month including:

I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for traffic control work and Phase 1 shoulder work. This work will begin on Wednesday July 20, and will continue until Wednesday, July 27 from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

There will also be nighttime closures starting Wednesday, July 20 – Wednesday, July 27 from 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0-MM 134.0 in Benton, Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties.

These projects will also be conducted weather permitting.

