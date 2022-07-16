U.S. tourist falls into crater of Mount Vesuvius, is rescued

ROME (AP) – An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the volcano’s crater while trying to recover his dropped cellphone.

News reports said the tourist and family members were cited by Carabinieri police because they went off the authorized path to get closer to the crater on Saturday, apparently to take a selfie.

The head of the tourism association for Vesuvius said four volcano guides responded immediately after one noticed that the tourist had fallen into the crater and was in “serious difficulty.”

They lowered a rope 15 meters (50 feet) into the crater, pulled the tourist out and provided first aid for abrasions on his legs, arm and back.

