Joseph Allen Wilson

Dateline: Trezevant, Tennessee

Services for Joseph Allen Wilson will be held Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 at Brummitt Funeral Home (Trezevant). The family will receive friends Tuesday July 19th, 2022 from 1pm-2pm until service time at 2pm. Bro Tim Rogers will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Republican Grove Church Cemetery.

Mr. Wilson, 48, Trezevant, TN, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at home while surrounded by his mother and siblings. He fought a hard, 4 year battle with cancer. He was born April 19, 1974 in Melrose Park, IL to Darrell Sr. and Peggy Mills Wilson. He was preceded in death by his father.

Mr. Wilson worked for Rogers Hydrant Service in Atwood, TN until he had to leave due to his illness. He loved baseball, drag racing, NASCAR and had a wonderful sense of humor even through his diagnosis.

He is survived by his mother Peggy Wilson, sister, Donna Wilson Mann, brothers (Darrell) Gene Wilson Jr., and Greg Wilson (Carrie) all of Trezevant and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends and family.

Pallbearers for his service will be Joey Cherry, Jacob Keen, Greg Mauldin, Robert Page, Keith Robinson, and Eddie Wilson.

Brummitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.