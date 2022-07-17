One business celebrates ‘Christmas in July’

JACKSON, Tenn. –Do you hear the sleigh bells ringing? Me either, but one businesses is bringing the holiday season to summertime.

Although the weather doesn’t really reflect the holiday season, one company is having Christmas in July.









Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee is hosting their second annual Christmas in July, and although the holiday is months away shoppers have the chance to get ahead of some ‘Ho Ho’ holiday deals.

“Everything from Christmas trees to garlands and indoor/outdoor lighting, stockings, Santa hats and all that good festive decor that you’d be interested in for Christmas goes out for one weekend in the middle of July,” said Chris Fletcher, PR Manager, Goodwill Industries Middle Tennessee.

This is the second year for Christmas in July and after seeing such a big turn out the first year, the company decided to bring it back.

“We had a good stock of Christmas items last summer that happened to be available. So this year, we were a little more intentional about it and we began gathering starting in December up until this month,” Fletcher said.

The sale is from July 16 to 17, giving shoppers 2 days to find some reduced priced holiday decorations.

“Most of the items are going to be under $20. Some of the larger items, maybe Christmas trees, that sort of thing, might be priced a little higher depending on what the item is. So, a lot of really great deals and just fun to see what you might find,” Fletcher said.

All purchases including those related to the Christmas sale, helps fund Goodwill’s non-profit mission of changing lives through education, training, and employment.

“It’s so important that people understand that not only the donations they give to Goodwill, but the purchases they’re making in our stores help to fund that good work that helps people find meaningful employment in the community,” Fletcher said.

You still have about 30 minutes to visit Goodwill in south Jackson to find some last minute Christmas deals.

