Pop up shop offers more than just great deals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Unconventional Pop up Shop held in the Downtown Summer Market.

There was live music and a variety of vendors. Julian Stone, Hunter Cross, and Michael Holstein were three of the artists who performed.







The pop up usually changes location each month. However, this month is their second time hosting the event at Floral Cakes.

The goal is to support and highlight small businesses in your own community.

Each vendor, offers a different product from clothes, to teeth whitening products, and candles.

“We’re going to be hosting every month, like we said earlier, and it’s just a great opportunity to come out and shop with local vendors, not just the big corporations. And so, keep it local and keep it hip and hop and we’re really excited about it,” said Diamond O’Daniel, Co-creator UNC Pop up shop.

