Soul Collective opens their doors to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Soul Collective welcomes the public to their first event.

The Soul Collective opened their doors to the public for the first time to showcase what they do and will offer in the future.











“Reclaiming our time, what we have contributed to this city. We want to be proud of that, we want to showcase that black excellence and leadership, and we’re super excited just for the people to come and support the cause,” said Trunetta Atwater, Program director, Soul Collective.

The festival featured six of the incubated businesses with the collective including some additional vendors.

“This is now an opportunity for entrepreneurs, like myself, coming from disenfranchised, underprivileged communities. This is our incubator and this is where we’ll be. This is now the home of creativity innovation everything that makes culture great,” said Cliff Martin, CEO, JKSN&Co.

The day started with a vendor market, then a ceremony proclaiming July 16th as Royal Reclamation Day. Then attendees ended the night with a sunset picnic and live music.

“The traffic has been super steady. We’ve been able to give tours throughout the Blueprint Selfie experience. People are enjoying the vendors and the food and learning more about the collective, so I think it’s a success already,”Atwater said.

In the future, the six businesses a part of the collective, will have their products inside of the gift-shop area of the building, giving people the chance to see what each and every business has to offer.

A lot of people are just looking for small businesses in Jackson to rise, and so this platform, this opportunity, has allowed us to just openly say, ‘hey we’re here now’ let’s come and fellowship with one another as a community,” said Briyona Batchelor, Owner, Lamont’s Kitchen.

If you’d like to stay up to date with the collective and any events they have coming up, you can visit the ‘Seen on 7‘ section of our website.