Fuel prices across Tennessee show steady decline

JACKSON, Tenn.–Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.09 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of gas stations in Tennessee, prices across the state are 50 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee was priced at $3.39 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.19 per gallon.