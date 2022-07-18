Jackson police chief speaks at Rotary Club

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday.



The meeting included a lunch along with guest speaker, Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley.

Corley has been with the Jackson police department for more than 32 years. He has had a variety of titles including narcotics investigator, internal affairs investigator, hostage negotiator and more. He was promoted to sergeant in 1997, assistant chief in 2019, and took the place of chief in 2022.

He spoke of the foundational pillars and how those affect the work done at the Jackson police department. That includes community policing, collaborative policing, and constitutional policing.

“When I go and speak at events like that, what I hope that they get is that we’re not just out there stopping cars and writing speeding tickets and making shoplifting arrests and things like that. We’re actually involved in the community and engaged and invested in the community,” shared Chief Thom Corley.

He also spoke about the technology used at the police department to better enhance their jobs, including body cameras, flock safety cameras, and shot spotter cameras.

He says he hopes more people will understand the community initiative the Jackson police department undergoes to try to keep the city of Jackson as safe as possible..