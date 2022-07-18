Local Leaders Set Out to Combat Rising Crime Rates in Jackson

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — A new program is hoping to combat crime rates in Jackson and make our community safer.

A program called ICARE has been combating increasing crime rates in Memphis. As the program is set in place in Jackson, they hope to see similar impacts to our community.

U.S. Attorney Joe Murphy says ,“what we’re here to do today is to announce the ICARE community summit and all these partners are here to support this effort.”

Crime rates have been increasing in Jackson for some time, but they have been increasing even more over the past 6-12 months.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen an uptick in community violence over the past year but specifically since the fall and into the new year,” Matt Marshall, President and CEO of United Way of West Tennessee explains.

The mission of ICARE is to reduce the cycle of violence in the community to create a safer environment for everyone who lives here. This is not an issue that started overnight, and it will not end overnight; but leaders say they are ready to make Jackson a better place.

Rhonda Pettigrew, the pastor of Destiny Church, says “The mission of ICARE is to reduce the entire generational cycle of violence by providing and supporting a wide range of preventive and intervention services and programming throughout Jackson and Madison county.”

U.S. Marshall Tyreece Miller says this is not an individual issue, but a community issue. He says, “we all may be slightly different shades, but we’re all family. We all live together, this is our community, this is our home, and we’re going to do something about it.”

Their next step to creating a safer environment begins on August 6th with an ICARE community summit. It will last from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon at Chamber McClure Academic Center at Lane College. They will host 4 different workshops for the community including understanding the impacts of counseling and a domestic violence workshop.

Councilman Johnny Dodd explains further, “We’ll be having 4 different workshops. Our first one is a group ‘901 block’ from Memphis and we’ll be doing a gang workshop with them. Then we’ll have one based on education, to prepare kids for school. ”