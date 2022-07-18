Mr. Richard Linard Jones, 90, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at St. Paul Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472