New additions on display highlighting history at Reelfoot Lake State Park

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn.–A local museum displays collection of history, creativity and growth.

Officials with Reelfoot Lake State Park held a ribbon cutting Monday, unveiling its newest additions to the R.C. Donaldson Museum and Exhibit Hall.

Over the past decade, community members and park members have gathered various items to compile a local look at part of West Tennessee’s History.

The latest additions feature a walk through time display, state archives and even a private collection of Native American artifacts.

The museum is located just east of Tiptonville along Reelfoot Lake.

It’s open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.