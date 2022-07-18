New additions on display highlighting history at Reelfoot Lake State Park

WBBJ Staff,

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn.–A local museum displays collection of history, creativity and growth.

Officials with Reelfoot Lake State Park held a ribbon cutting Monday, unveiling its newest additions to the R.C. Donaldson Museum and Exhibit Hall.

Over the past decade, community members and park members have gathered various items to compile a local look at part of West Tennessee’s History.

The latest additions feature a walk through time display, state archives and even a private collection of Native American artifacts.

The museum is located just east of Tiptonville along Reelfoot Lake.

It’s open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

