Obion County couple receives 2022 TN Farm Bureau Young Farmer award honors

OBION COUNTY, Tenn.–Derek and Micayla Giffin of Obion County are this year’s Achievement Award winners for the Tennessee Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers’ program.

As a fifth-generation farmer, Derek operates Giffin Farms alongside Micayla and also his father and cousin near Union City.

The family farm is a diversified row crop operation consisting of more than 1,000 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and occasionally other small grains.

The Giffins were named this year’s winners based upon farm and financial records from 2021 as well as their leadership on the farm, in their community, and in the Farm Bureau.