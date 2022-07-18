Residents react to ICARE announcement

JACKSON, Tenn.– “It’s just very heartbreaking to hear about the families that’s involved and the community so it’s like another statistic has been added,” says one Jackson resident.

Due to recent crimes in the city many government, community, school, city and law enforcement officials came together to introduce I-Care to the city of Jackson.

“This for us began this year beginning of this year around January or February and it started with councilman Dodd pulling together leaders from across the Jackson community to talk about the issues of community violence that we have present in this community,” says Matt Marshall, president & CEO of West TN United Way.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, Joe Murphy announced that the I-Care Community Summit will be coming to Jackson. The mission is to reduce the cycle of violence and create a safer environment for residents.

“I don’t even like to go out. Because I don’t really want to risk my life not going home to my child like I don’t want to deal with all that,”one resident says.

“I’m accustomed to hearing a lot about that originating from Illinois. It’s a lot of gun violence and killings and murders everyday so when I hear it here, I feel like it could be avoided,” says another Jackson resident.

Many residents believe the solution to the problem is getting more involved with the youth and having more events and activities to stay out of trouble.

“Get the kids involved more doing more things for the kids and families,” says on Jackson resident.



“If there’s like a boys and girls club type of deal for teenagers it could be helpful like Big Brother Big Sister,” another Jackson resident added.



In an effort to get in touch with the community the first I-Care event will be a community summit with four different workshops addressing problems in the community.

“Community and citizens stand with me and say enough is enough. We are totally committed to fighting violence in the community. We’ll be partnered with different neighborhoods to combat violence. I-Care is here,” says District 2 Councilman Johnny Dodd.

The community Summit will be on August 6 at Lane College.