Well Needed Rain Sunday Night, Hot & Humid Weather Coming Back

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for July 18th:

Well most of West Tennessee picked up some beneficial rainfall Sunday night into Monday morning but unfortunately rain chances are not looking great this week. On top of the lack of rain, 100° temperatures also are expected to return for many of us late this week and into the upcoming weekend. There is only one day this week where it appears we could see a few showers and we will talk about it, plus the latest on the incoming heat wave right here.

SUNDAY NIGHT RAIN TOTALS:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be sticking around tonight across West Tennessee. A shower or two cannot be ruled out southeast of Madison county but chances are not looking real good. The winds will weaken as the night goes on and overnight lows will fall down to around 70°.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies are expected to return on Tuesday and shower chances look highly unlikely for most of us. Highs will reach the mid 90s but it is going to be quite humid, making it feel between 100-105° in the afternoon and evening hours. The winds will return to the southwest and the high humidity will only allow overnight lows to fall down to around 77°.

WEDNESDAY:

Temperatures are going to continue to climb into the day on Wednesday with upper 90s expected for the majority of West Tennessee. It will also be humid making it feel over 105° at times and a heat advisory might be issued from the National Weather Service for the afternoon and evening time frame. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day and some late clouds will try to build in. The winds will stay out of the southwest until overnight into Thursday morning when a weak front will clip us bringing some northwest winds for a few hours. The front could bring a shower or two but chances are only around 20% at best and the most likely place to get wet will be south of I-40 late in the day. Wednesday night lows will drop into the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Although a shower to two could hang around before sunrise on Thursday, most of us will not see any rain on Thursday which could start a several day extremely hot and dry spell for the Mid South. Highs on Thursday might only reach the mid 90s behind the front but locations where the front fails to push through could be close to 100°. Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday and lows Thursday night will drop into the mid 70s. The winds will come out of the northwest for areas north of the front but some areas may see southwest winds if the front fails to make it through the entire region.

FRIDAY:

Our first chance at another 100° day this week and possibly the start of several in row will return on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 90s or low 100s with sunny skies. It will be hot and humid and a heat advisory or potentially an excessive heat warning will be issued. Friday may not be as humid as it is going to be this weekend but it still is going to be very hot. Friday night lows will fall into the low 70s and rain chances look unlikely for most of the area.

THE WEEKEND:

Another very hot weekend is on the way for West Tennessee with highs sticking around 100° for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will also remain warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping to the mid to upper 70s both mornings. Rain chances seem very low this weekend so do not count on much for pop up storm chances to cool you down either. A heat advisory will be issued for sure and potentially an excessive heat warning as the feels like temperatures will be around 110° both weekend days. The winds will come out of the southwest and skies will be mostly sunny to sunny all weekend long. Stay cool folks!

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more 100s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

