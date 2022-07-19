Anita Snider Ozier
Anita Snider Ozier, age 63, resident of Somerville, Tennessee
and wife of Harry McNamee Ozier, departed this life Sunday
afternoon, July 17, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett,
Tennessee.
Anita was born April 28, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the
daughter of the late John L. Snider and Bettie Davison Snider.
She graduated from Memphis State University as a Registered
nurse and had a long career as a trauma and flight nurse before
her retirement. She brought joy to countless people throughout
her career. Anita was an equestrian and dog lover. She loved
gardening and will be remembered for being a wonderful wife and
sister.
Mrs. Ozier is survived by her husband of 40 years, Harry Ozier;
Brother-in-law, Calvin Ozier and sister-in-law, Roxie Kail; two
sisters, Margie Kjellin (Andrew) and Tracey Wallace (Robert); and
her brother, Richard Snider (Patricia); six nephews and three
nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by
her brother, Michael Snider.
Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be in the
Somerville City Cemetery.
Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County
Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left
on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.