Anita Snider Ozier, age 63, resident of Somerville, Tennessee

and wife of Harry McNamee Ozier, departed this life Sunday

afternoon, July 17, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett,

Tennessee.

Anita was born April 28, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the

daughter of the late John L. Snider and Bettie Davison Snider.

She graduated from Memphis State University as a Registered

nurse and had a long career as a trauma and flight nurse before

her retirement. She brought joy to countless people throughout

her career. Anita was an equestrian and dog lover. She loved

gardening and will be remembered for being a wonderful wife and

sister.

Mrs. Ozier is survived by her husband of 40 years, Harry Ozier;

Brother-in-law, Calvin Ozier and sister-in-law, Roxie Kail; two

sisters, Margie Kjellin (Andrew) and Tracey Wallace (Robert); and

her brother, Richard Snider (Patricia); six nephews and three

nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by

her brother, Michael Snider.

Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be in the

Somerville City Cemetery.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County

Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left

on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.