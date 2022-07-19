Austin Comer Perry, Jr.
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Austin Comer Perry, Jr., Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|80
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, July 17, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 23, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Tim Parrish? (Avalon Hospice)
|Place of Burial:
|Entombment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday; after 10:00 A.M. Saturday until service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 20, 1942 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Terry McLeese, Travis McLeese, Mason Perry, Houston Perry, Lee Perry, and John Tipton
Honorary Pallbearer, Jim Thigpen
|Both Parents Names:
|Austin Comer Perry and Opal Irene Hicks, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Patsy Graves Perry, Paris, TN; married: March 30, 1963
|Sons: City/State
|Craig (Shelli) Perry, Paris, Tennessee
Paul (Ashley) Perry, Monument, Colorado
|Grandchildren:
|Houston Perry, Mason Perry, Graves Perry, Callie Pierce and Lee Perry
|Other Relatives:
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Perry was a Boy Scout as well as an adult leader with Troop 28 in Paris. He was a graduate of Memphis State University. Austin was a charter and life long member of the PIKE fraternity at UT Martin. He owned and operated his own accounting business for 30 plus years in Paris. Austin enjoyed boating, Titans football, golfing and was a member of West Tennessee Seniors.