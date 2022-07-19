Austin Comer Perry, Jr.

Name: City & State Perry Austin Fb PicAustin Comer Perry, Jr., Paris, Tennessee
Age: 80
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Sunday, July 17, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 23, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Tim Parrish? (Avalon Hospice)
Place of Burial: Entombment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday; after 10:00 A.M. Saturday until service
Date/Place of Birth: June 20, 1942 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Terry McLeese, Travis McLeese, Mason Perry, Houston Perry, Lee Perry, and John Tipton

Honorary Pallbearer, Jim Thigpen 
Both Parents Names:  Austin Comer Perry and Opal Irene Hicks, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Patsy Graves Perry, Paris, TN; married: March 30, 1963
Sons: City/State Craig (Shelli) Perry, Paris, Tennessee

Paul (Ashley) Perry, Monument, Colorado
Grandchildren: Houston Perry, Mason Perry, Graves Perry, Callie Pierce and Lee Perry
Other Relatives: 
Personal Information: Mr. Perry was a Boy Scout as well as an adult leader with Troop 28 in Paris. He was a graduate of Memphis State University. Austin was a charter and life long member of the PIKE fraternity at UT Martin. He owned and operated his own accounting business for 30 plus years in Paris. Austin enjoyed boating, Titans football, golfing and was a member of West Tennessee Seniors.  

 

