COVID-19 cases rising due to contagious subvariant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Health officials are continuing to to see a gradual rise of COVID-19 cases, and the cause is a highly contagious subvariant of omicron.

Mallory Cooke, with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, says the county is at a 36.1% positivity rate, which has decreased by 2% since the end of June.

“Right now, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, we are averaging 48.3 new cases per day. That has been over the past 14 days,” Cooke said.

Compared to the previous 14 days, an average of 40 cases were reported daily.

Amy Garner, with West Tennessee Healthcare, says they have 42 positive COVID-19 cases at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Six of those patients are in an ICU bed and two are on a ventilator.

“That number has been in the 40s now for a couple of weeks, but we did see quite an increase over the last month or so,” Garner said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, statewide, daily positive cases were just under 600 at the beginning of July. Now, toward the middle of July, that number has reached over 700.

Cooke says with at-home test kits, these numbers are only a percentage of positive cases.

“Just know that that is not truly an accurate representation of how many COVID-19 cases are in our community. People can test at home and don’t have to report those numbers,” Cooke said.

Cooke says though the subvariant is contagious, only minor symptoms have been reported. And she says with kids going back to school next month, to stay alert of any symptoms that arise.

“Fever. That is one of the main symptoms. Cough, chills, shortness of breath, if you’re child is really tired, they may seem congested, complain of a sore throat, or have a runny nose. If your child tests positive, make sure to follow CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines and call us if you have any questions because we can help guide you through that process,” Cooke said.

Both Cooke and Garner say symptoms are less severe in those that are up-to-date on their vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines are available Monday through Friday for those 12 years and older. For children six months to 11 years old, vaccines are offered only on Fridays.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

You can find more COVID-19 related stories here.