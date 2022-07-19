Funeral service for Darnaisha Kaiyonna-Lee Jones, age 26, will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Jones died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Visitation for Ms. Jones will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.