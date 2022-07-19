Deer killed in Dyer County confirmed to have had CWD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A deer killed in November has been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the over four-year-old buck was found north of Dyersburg in November, and a taxidermist recently submitted a sample to agency staff.

The TWRA says that Dyer County is now CWD positive and that Obion and Lake counties are now at high-risk for CWD.

The TWRA says supplemental feeding of wildlife is banned in both high-risk and positive counties. But it does not apply when it is within 100 feet of a home or where deer cannot get to it.

