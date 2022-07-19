Events the week of July 18, 2022 in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!

Thursday, July 21

Friday, July 22

Saturday, July 23

Sunday, July 24

Looking for live music? Click here to find a list of upcoming local performances, updated weekly.

Want to find out about more upcoming events? Check out the websites and social media pages for your local government, library and Chamber of Commerce.

Do you want your event to appear on our on-air Community Calendar? Email calendar@wbbjtv.com with all details and/or a flyer (content may be edited for display). Please allow up to five days for submission review/airing. WBBJ cannot guarantee all events received will air.

You can also submit your event to our online Community Calendar which can be viewed on our website. Click here for details.

Do you want a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew to attend your event for coverage? Email news@wbbjtv.com with the event’s details and contact information for consideration.

For more local news, click here.