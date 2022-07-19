Funeral service for Larry Joe Ballard, age 68, will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Christian Life Way Cemetery in Oakfield, TN.

Mr. Ballard died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Ballard will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.