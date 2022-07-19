Laurie Ann Piergalski, age 58 years, passed away on July 9, 2022, in Collierville, Tennessee.

Loving wife of Eugene R. Piergalski, III. Stepmother of Brittany Espinoza (Jesus). She is preceded in death by her father, Bob Shelby, and her mother, Aline Shelby. She is also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Julia Delafosse. She is survived by her husband and stepdaughter, her sister, Patty Irwin (Charlie), and her nephew, Robert Hatfield (Scott), and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was a Maw Maw to Vanessa and Ignacio Espinoza. She was also a pet-mom to Wiley, Dottie, Nicky, and Jerry and to grand-dogs, Stella, and Blanco. Laurie was loving and dedicated to her family. She enjoyed crafting, baking, shopping, and spending time with her family and pets.

She will be cremated and buried at a later date. She will continue to watch over her family.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.