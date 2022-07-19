Mugshots : Madison County : 07/15/22 – 07/18/22

Hannah Owens Hannah Owens: Simple domestic assault

Billy Wade Billy Wade: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Bobby Whitt Bobby Whitt: Aggravated domestic assault

Brandon Harrell Brandon Harrell: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Brandon Harrell: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Colin Barnett Colin Barnett: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



Donald Lair Donald Lair: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Dylan White Dylan White: Public intoxication

Felicia Hughey Felicia Hughey: Violation of probation

Freed Lovett Freed Lovett: Failure to appear

Harley Bates Harley Bates: Aggravated domestic assault



Jamaal Holts Jamaal Holts: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jaraski Eckford Jaraski Eckford: Vandalism

Jennifer Harrell Jennifer Harrell: Simple domestic assault

Jermaine Young Jermaine Young: Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest

Jerry Banks Jerry Banks: Simple domestic assault



Jocelyn Pruitt Jocelyn Pruitt: Violation of probation

Josh Hych Josh Hych: Theft over $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Joshua James Joshua James: Violation of probation

Lesley Brown Lesley Brown: Failure to appear

Marcus Kirk Marcus Kirk: DUI



Marquis Teague Marquis Teague: Failure to appear

Melissa Evans Melissa Evans: Failure to appear

Michael Bane Michael Bane: Violation of probation

Michael Lowden Michael Lowden: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Nicholas Luther Nicholas Luther: Possession of methamphetamine



Quintarius White Quintarius White: Violation of probation

Roberto Reyes Roberto Reyes: DUI

Sheyenne Hamer Sheyenne Hamer: DUI

Shikita Jackson Shikita Jackson: DUI

Tarah Yocum Tarah Yocum: Violation of probation



William Carter William Carter: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/18/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.