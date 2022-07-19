Mugshots : Madison County : 07/15/22 – 07/18/22 July 19, 2022 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Hannah Owens Hannah Owens: Simple domestic assault Billy Wade Billy Wade: Driving on revoked/suspended license Bobby Whitt Bobby Whitt: Aggravated domestic assault Brandon Harrell Brandon Harrell: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Brandon Harrell: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Colin Barnett Colin Barnett: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Donald Lair Donald Lair: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Dylan White Dylan White: Public intoxication Felicia Hughey Felicia Hughey: Violation of probation Freed Lovett Freed Lovett: Failure to appear Harley Bates Harley Bates: Aggravated domestic assault Jamaal Holts Jamaal Holts: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Jaraski Eckford Jaraski Eckford: Vandalism Jennifer Harrell Jennifer Harrell: Simple domestic assault Jermaine Young Jermaine Young: Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest Jerry Banks Jerry Banks: Simple domestic assault Jocelyn Pruitt Jocelyn Pruitt: Violation of probation Josh Hych Josh Hych: Theft over $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia Joshua James Joshua James: Violation of probation Lesley Brown Lesley Brown: Failure to appear Marcus Kirk Marcus Kirk: DUI Marquis Teague Marquis Teague: Failure to appear Melissa Evans Melissa Evans: Failure to appear Michael Bane Michael Bane: Violation of probation Michael Lowden Michael Lowden: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Nicholas Luther Nicholas Luther: Possession of methamphetamine Quintarius White Quintarius White: Violation of probation Roberto Reyes Roberto Reyes: DUI Sheyenne Hamer Sheyenne Hamer: DUI Shikita Jackson Shikita Jackson: DUI Tarah Yocum Tarah Yocum: Violation of probation William Carter William Carter: Simple domestic assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin